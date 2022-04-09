Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Michael Beckett held an 11-point lead heading into the final day of competition

Great Britain's Michael Beckett and Andrew Brown both won golds as the medals were settled on the final day of action at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia regatta in Palma, Mallorca.

Beckett earned his first World Cup win in the ILCA 7 class, finishing ahead of Australian Olympic champion Matt Wearn, in second, and Germany's Philipp Buhl.

Brown won the men's iQFOiL windsurfing class, beating Italy's Nicolo Renna and the Netherlands' Luuc Van Opzeeland.

There were four further British medals.

Hannah Snellgrove clinched silver in the women's ILCA 6 class on the sixth day of competition at Palma Bay, as Canada's Sarah Douglas won gold and Greece's Vasileia Karachaliou completed the podium.

There was bronze for Ellie Aldridge in the women's Formula Kite event, which was won by the USA's Daniela Moroz from France's Lauriane Nolot.

Connor Bainbridge matched that achievement in the men's competition, finishing behind French pair Theo De Ramecourt, in gold, and Benoit Gomez, who took silver.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet earned bronze in the Nacra 17 Mixed event, with Italian Olympic champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti claiming gold and Finland's Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen in silver.

Speaking after winning his gold, Beckett said: "This is one of the first World Cup regattas I ever did, 10 years ago, and so the number of people here and the scale of the event makes it special."

He added: "I remember at the time how unbelievably difficult it was then and I had so much respect for the people who were winning then. This is a proper event and this is the first World Cup event I have won. That means a lot."

Compatriot Brown said: "I feel amazing. It's the first time I've won any senior medal in an Olympic class, and I'm absolutely buzzing. I've been competing at this event for six years now and it feels great to win."