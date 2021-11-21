Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Gimson and Burnet won silver at Toyko 2020

British sailing duo John Gimson and Anna Burnet have won gold in the 2021 Nacra 17 World Championship in Oman.

The pair successfully defended the title they won in Australia in 2020.

Gimson, 38, and Burnet, 29, started the day in the lead and confidently foiled down the last run of the medal race, finishing third and securing the world title by nine points.

"I think one of our big strengths is resetting in the race to stay focused," said Gimson.

He added: "Identifying what's paid and getting back onto that. That's what we spent our whole lives working on."

The pair won the world title in 2020 before winning silver at Tokyo 2020 in the summer and gold at the European Championship in September.

Gimson added: "There isn't that much time before Paris 2024, There's been so little racing over the past 18 months, we're taking every opportunity we've got. We love what we do."