Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Islay Watson won silver in the event, which will make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024

Britain's Islay Watson claimed a windfoiling silver medal at the iQFoil European Championships in Marseille.

Windfoiling will make its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games, when it will be staged in the same waters in the south of France.

Scotland's Watson, 21, started in second in the women's medal race and was able to retain her position.

"I'm tired and that was very stressful but I'm happy I managed to hold on to a medal," said Watson.

"The conditions all week have been very up and down and I feel like everyone has had some good days and others which have been a nightmare.

"I'm just happy to put a good regatta together and come out OK at the end."

Meanwhile, Finn Hawkins, 19, also won a silver medal for finishing as the second best under-21 male competitor, finishing 15th overall.

"I'm happy to be a silver medallist. It was a really hard week of racing. I had some good results and some bad results," said Hawkins.