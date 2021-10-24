Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Alex Thomson started the 2020 Vendee Globe onboard Hugo Boss but had to retire with a damaged rudder

British sailor Alex Thomson has announced he will not compete as a skipper in the 2024 Vendee Globe.

Thomson, from Hampshire, has not ruled out a return for the 2028 edition of the round-the-world race.

The 47-year-old has twice finished second in the five times he has previously entered the event.

A damaged rudder forced him to retire two weeks into the last edition in November 2020 having started as the pre-race favourite onboard Hugo Boss.

Bangor-born Thomson, who finished second in the 2012-13 and 2016-17 races, intends to spend more time with his family.

"My wife Kate has single-handily raised our children for the last 10 years whilst I have pursued my dream," he said.

"Now I want to support Kate and allow her the same opportunity she has given me.

"This doesn't mean I'm retiring, just changing my role, from spending most of my time at sea, to spending more of it on land."