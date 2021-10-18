Last updated on .From the section Sailing

There will be men's and women's kitefoiling events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Britain's Ellie Aldridge won silver at the 2021 Formula Kite World Championships in Sardinia, Italy.

Kitefoiling - using a kite sail to propel a board with a hydrofoil through the water - will make its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

"It feels pretty good to come away with second," said Aldridge, 24, a two-time European champion.

"I was super lucky to qualify directly in the finals in second place because the winds on the final day were crazy."

American Daniela Moroz became world champion for the fifth time in a row, while France's Lauriane Nolot completed the podium in third.

Aldridge added: "It was a full-on week with wind from almost every direction, so we definitely had the variety you'd want at a World Championships.

"Unfortunately I didn't do enough to take the title away from Daniela this time, but I got a few bullets from her so that'll keep me happy until next year."

She was one of three British female riders to make it through the qualifying series, with team-mates Maddy Anderson and Katie Dabson finishing 10th and 13th respectively.