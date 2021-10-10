Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Beckett has been runner-up twice at the European Championships - in 2018 and 2020

Great Britain's Michael Beckett won gold in the ILCA 7 class at the European Championships in Bulgaria.

It is Britain's third European success in a row in the class, formerly known as laser, and the fourth in five years.

Welshman Beckett, 26, sealed his first title after leading all week - and with a race to spare.

"I couldn't be happier with how this event has gone. It feels like a huge amount of vindication for those changes I decided to make," said Beckett.

His victory follows those of Nick Thompson in 2017 and 2019 as well as Elliot Hanson in 2020.

Next up for Beckett is the world championships, which take place in Barcelona in November.