Eilidh McIntyre became Hannah Mills' sailing partner in 2017 following Saskia Clark's retirement from Olympic racing

Great Britain claimed two medals on the final day of the 470 European Championship in Vilamoura.

Olympic medallist Hannah Mills and team-mate Eilidh Mcintyre took silver in the women's class.

Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr earned bronze in the mixed category, with Amy Seabright and James Taylor seventh.

In the men's class, Alex Hughes and Martin Wrigley, and Luke Patience and Chris Grube, came seventh and eighth respectively.

The tournament in Portugal is the last major sailing event before this summer's Tokyo Olympics.