Sailing

Ainslie will be hoping to win a first America's Cup for Britain

Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK will be backed by Ineos for a third attempt to win the America's Cup.

Ineos said the move would provide "much needed continuity" which is "the cornerstone of every successful America's Cup team".

Team New Zealand won the 36th America's Cup by beating Italy's Luna Rossa.

It has also been agreed that the AC75 yachts that sailed Team New Zealand's win will be used for the next two America's Cup cycles.

"It will be the first time a British team has competed in three consecutive Cup cycles since Sir Thomas Lipton and the Royal Ulster YC bids between 1899 to 1930," said an Ineos statement.