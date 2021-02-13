Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Prada Cup final Venue: Auckland, New Zealand Dates: 13-22 February Coverage: Watch highlights of the remaining races on Wednesday, 24 February, from 16:30-17:15 on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website.

Skipper Ben Ainslie says Ineos Team UK must "come out swinging" after going 4-0 down in the final of the Challenger Series in New Zealand.

But the two races scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed external-link as a three-day lockdown was announced after three new Covid-19 cases in Auckland.

Italy's Luna Rossa won both races on day two of the best-of-13 final.

"That was a tough day. We are not happy because we can sail a lot better than that - and we need to," said Ainslie.

"We just gave two races to those guys off the start line. Credit to Luna Rossa, they sailed very well and they didn't really give us a chance to get back into it.

"At this level you can't afford to make any mistakes and we made too many. So we have to go away, regroup and come out swinging."

Ineos are bidding to become the first British team to win the America's Cup but suffered from poor starts in losing the first two races on Saturday.

They also found themselves playing catch-up in the third race on Sunday, taking a poor position in the pre-start to trail by about 100 metres across the starting line and Luna Rossa coasted to victory by 13 seconds.

In the fourth race, the Italians opened up a 12-second advantage through gate one and crossed the finish line 41 seconds clear.

Jimmy Spithill's team are now three victories from winning the Prada Cup and taking on holders Team New Zealand for the 36th America's Cup from 6-21 March.