Clarisse Cremer only competed in her first mini-class race seven years ago

Clarisse Cremer has broken Dame Ellen MacArthur's Vendee Globe finishing time record for a woman.

The French sailor completed the solo round-the-world yacht race in 87 days two hours, breaking the record by seven days.

MacArthur's record was 94 days four hours, set at the 2000-01 race in which the English sailor came second.

Cremer was 12th in this year's race, which was won by Yannick Bestaven in 80 days three hours.

Britain's first finisher at the Vendee in western France is expected to be debutant Pip Hare, who is in 20th place with about 4,200km left to sail.