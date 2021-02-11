Last updated on .From the section Sailing

The boats that fly: sailing as you have never seen it before

Prada Cup final Venue: Auckland, New Zealand Dates: 13-22 February Coverage: Watch live streaming of the first four races on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button & the BBC Sport website and app.

Ben Ainslie's Ineos Team UK are into the final of the Challenger Series - which will determine who faces Team New Zealand for the America's Cup in March.

They face Italy's Luna Rossa in the Prada Cup final, a best-of-13 series starting on Saturday in Auckland - with the first four races live on the BBC.

The winners will take on holders Team New Zealand for the 35th America's Cup from 6-21 March.

Ineos Team UK is bidding to become the first British team to win the trophy.

Further races take place on 17, 19, 20, 21 and 22 February, with a highlights programme on BBC Two on Wednesday, 24 February.

The story so far

Four-time Olympic champion Ainslie, a previous America's Cup winner with the United States team in 2013, is the skipper and driving force of the British boat.

The 43-year-old's team got off to a terrible start when, unable to use the hi-tech arms that allow the 75-foot monohulls to "fly" above the water, they lost all six races in December's World Series.

But they bounced back in style following a series of technical updates, reaching speeds of more than 50 knots as they won all five of their races in the Challenger Series round-robin to secure their place in the final.

Jimmy Spithill's Luna Rossa overcame a team from the United States to secure their spot.

As the defending champions, Team New Zealand automatically get to compete in the America's Cup without having to qualify.

Ben Ainslie's Ineos Team UK are based in Portsmouth

Coverage times

All times are GMT and subject to change at late notice.

The Prada Cup

Saturday, 13 February

Races 1 & 2

01:00-04:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website

Sunday, 14 February

Races 3 & 4

01:00-04:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website

Wednesday, 24 February

Highlights of remaining races

16:30-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website