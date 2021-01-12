Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Hannah Mills (left) and Eilidh McIntyre have been unable to train on water since before Christmas

Olympic sailing hopeful Eilidh McIntyre is against suggestions of moving the postponed Tokyo games to 2024.

McIntyre, 26, and Hannah Mills, 32, are set to race for Great Britain in the 470 class at the delayed Olympics.

McIntyre was disappointed in Matthew Pinsent's recommendation external-link the Olympic cycle should move forward to 2024.

"That's very easy to say if you've got another four years left in you," she told BBC South Today. "But not if this might be your last Olympics."

McIntyre's 470 partner Mills, who won silver at London 2012 and gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio with Saskia Clark, has already delayed retiring after the games were originally postponed in 2020.

"When your team-mate was someone who was prepared to retire and then you suggest pushing on for another four years, that can actually jeopardise someone's opportunity to win gold," McIntyre said.

"It's an easy thing to say when your circumstances are different, but everyone at the games will be in different place."

The rescheduled Olympics in late July and early August may also be in doubt after Tokyo declared a state of emergency earlier this month over Covid-19.

But McIntyre and Mills are determined to maintain their focus on winning gold.

"We've spoken that the winners of this Olympics will be the ones who deal with the situation best," said McIntyre.

"Everyone's in the same situation, but our focus is really about how are we going to be the ones to deal with it best?

"Every single day at the moment involves us discussing numerous 'what if' scenarios."

The pair have been unable to train on the water since before Christmas after deciding to leave their kit in Lanzarote to return to the UK before the latest lockdown and enjoy time off with family.

A planned return earlier this month was then scuppered by both Brexit and Covid-19 travel restrictions.

But their elite sport exemption certificate and assistance from training colleagues in Spain have secured them permission to return to the Canary Islands.