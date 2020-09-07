Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Scott's challenge for gold faded during "particularly shifty" conditions on the final day of racing

Britain's Olympic champion Giles Scott won a silver medal at the European Finn Championships in Poland.

Defending champion Scott, 33, led after the first of five days in Gdynia but faded in tough conditions, with Hungary's Zsombor Berecz taking gold.

It was the first major championships of any of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic sailing classes since the coronavirus outbreak.

"It has been tricky all week but in the end I was happy to hold on to second," Scott said.

"It's good to get back racing again and to be honest it felt normal. I just would have preferred it to feel normal and to come away defending my title, but this time it wasn't to be.

"I can't be too down - I've just got a silver medal at a European Championships."