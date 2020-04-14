Last updated on .From the section Sailing

British Sailing team

British Sailing have confirmed their Olympic team will remain unchanged for the postponed Tokyo Games in 2021.

A 15-strong team had already been selected for the event in Japan before the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay.

Sailing was among a handful of sports to have already finalised squads to represent Team GB in Japan.

The rescheduled Games - which will still be called Tokyo 2020 - will take place from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

"Over the past eight months we have nominated an incredibly talented group of sailors to the British Olympic Association and we strongly believe they remain the right athletes to represent the nation in 2021," said Olympic performance manager Mark Robinson.

“The global pandemic has caused much uncertainty but, combined with release of the new dates for the Olympic Games, this decision will give our sailors the confidence, clarity and motivation to charge towards Tokyo 2020 and the goal of bringing home medals for Team GB."

GB sailing squad for Tokyo 2020

Giles Scott (Finn)

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (470 women)

Luke Patience and Chris Grube (470 men)

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (49erFX)

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (49er)

Alison Young (Laser radial)

Emma Wilson (RS:X women)

Tom Squires (RS:X men)

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Nacra 17)

Elliot Hanson (Laser)