Four-time Olympic champion Ben Ainslie was at the helm as Britain won their first event title in Sydney

Debutant Ben Ainslie said "it doesn't really get any better than that" after helming Britain to a first victory in the Sydney SailGP.

Thousands of fans watched Ainslie hold off Australia's challenge from hometown sailor Tom Slingsby on Sydney Harbour.

"It's certainly been one of the best sailing events I've ever taken part in," said Ainslie.

"Incredible conditions on the harbour, it doesn't really get any better than that. It's been magical."

Ainslie, who won the first of his four Olympic gold medals in Sydney 20 years ago, now travels to San Francisco for the second race of the season.

Great Britain sit on top of the leaderboard with 47 points after the first event of season two, followed by defending champions Australia on 42 and third-placed Japan on 39.

Leaderboard

1. Great Britain - 47 points

2. Australia - 42 points

3. Japan - 39 points

4. Spain - 31 points

5. United States - 31 points

6. Denmark - 22 points

7. France - 14 points