Sailing: Ana Burnet & John Gimson added to Team GB for Tokyo 2020

Anna Burnet and John Gimson progressed from a trial process to earn their places on Team GB

Anna Burnet and John Gimson have been added to the Great Britain sailing team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Scotland's Burnet, 27, and 36-year-old Gimson from Cheshire were allocated the only Nacra 17 spot.

The pair prevailed from a trial process, which ended with a fourth-place finish at last year's World Championships.

Earlier in 2019, they earned silver medals at the Ready Steady Tokyo test event and European Championships.

Gimson will compete at his fourth Olympics, while Burnet, the niece of great New Zealand yachtsman Sir Peter Blake, will make her Games debut.

The Scot revealed she "burst into tears" after sailing team leader Mark English informed her of her selection.

"I've always dreamed of going to the Games but never assumed it would just happen," she added.

"When I was younger I went to a talent camp that [double Olympic silver medallist sailor] Joe Glanfield was the sailing mentor for and we set out a realistic plan to aim for the 2020 Olympics. I think that plan has worked out okay!"