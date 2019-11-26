Sir Ben Ainslie to skipper British SailGP team in 2020

Sir Ben Ainslie was unable to skipper his team to an America's Cup win in 2017

Sir Ben Ainslie will skipper a Great Britain team at the SailGP series in 2020, while also continuing his bid to win America's Cup in 2021.

Ainslie's Portsmouth-based team will join the second season of SailGP, which starts in Sydney in February.

The full line-up to be confirmed in the new year but will feature crew from Ainslie's Ineos Team UK and existing members of the GB SailGP Team.

Ainslie is a four-time Olympic champion, including at London 2012.

SailGP will pit crews from Australia, China, France, Great Britain, Japan and the United States against each other in high-speed catamarans, with the winners earning a $1 million prize.

"It's proven itself as one of the most exciting sailing leagues, with top-level competition and racing in iconic venues across the world," Ainslie said.

"The Great Britain team had a fantastic first season and we're excited to be part of this journey as the league continues to grow."

Ainslie is also bidding to mastermind Great Britain's first America's Cup triumph, having missed out on winning the last edition in Bermuda in 2017.

Champions New Zealand host the next event in 2021 and Ainslie's team will be backed by industrial firm Ineos, owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The event will see teams compete using 75ft full foiling monohulls rather than catamarans.