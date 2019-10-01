Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Hannah Mills & Giles Scott among 12 GB sailors selected

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won silver at the Tokyo test event in August

Olympic champions Hannah Mills and Giles Scott are among 12 sailors to be selected to represent Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Mills, 31, won women's 470 gold at Rio 2016 alongside Saskia Clark and will team up with Eilidh McIntyre in Japan.

A medal in Tokyo would mean Mills becomes the most successful female Olympic sailor of all time, having won 470 silver at London 2012.

Scott, 32, will seek to retain his Olympic title in the Finn class.

The Tokyo Olympics take place between 24 July and 9 August 2020 and the sailors are the first British athletes to be selected for the Games.

Britain is the Olympics' most successful sailing nation, having won 58 medals, including 28 golds, and will be represented in eight of the 10 classes.

London 2012 silver medallist Luke Patience, sailing at his third Olympics, will partner Rio 2016 crew Chris Grube in the men's 470 class while Stuart Bithell - also a silver medallist from seven years ago - will team up with Rio Olympian Dylan Fletcher in the 49er.

Charlotte Dobson will compete in the 49er FX with Saskia Tidey - who represented Ireland at Rio 2016 before changing allegiance in 2017 - and 2015 world champion Alison Young will represent in the Laser Radial.

Windsurfers Emma Wilson and Tom Squires have also been selected and will make their Olympic debuts in Tokyo.

At 20, Wilson is the youngest sailor to have been selected and is the daughter of 1988 and 1992 Olympic windsurfer Penny Way.

Full sailing squad

Finn - Giles Scott

470 women - Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

470 men - Luke Patience and Chris Grube

49er FX - Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

49er - Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell

Laser Radial - Alison Young

RS:X Women - Emma Wilson

RS:X Men - Tom Squires