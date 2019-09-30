Saskia Sills: GB windsurfer delighted by top 10 world championships finish

Saskia Sills is ranked 21 in the world, the third-highest ranked British sailor behind world number seven Emma Wilson and three-time Olympian Bryony Shaw who is 10th.

Saskia Sills says she is struggling to believe how good her 2019 results have been after finishing ninth at the world windsurfing championships in Italy.

Launceston's Sills, 22, achieved her best-ever season after taking a silver medal at the World Cup Series in June.

"It's been amazing to finally see some good results," she told BBC Cornwall.

"If anyone had told me I'd get a silver medal in the World Cup final and finish ninth in the world championships, I would not have believed them at all."

China's Yunxiu Lu took gold at Torbole, ahead of Israel's Katy Spychakov and Lilian de Geus of the Netherlands.