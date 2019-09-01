World Cup Series: Alison Young wins bronze as GB finish with three medals

Alison Young finished fifth at the London 2012 Olympics and eighth at Rio 2016

Alison Young won bronze as Great Britain finished with three medals at the World Cup Series in Enoshima.

None of the British team featured in the men's and women's 470 medal races before a lack of wind saw racing cancelled for the rest of the day.

That meant Young secured bronze in the Laser Radial class in Japan, with team-mate Hannah Snellgrove coming seventh.

"It's a bit of an anti-climax to the week but I will take the third," said Young, 32, a two-time Olympian.

"I was looking forward to doing the medal race to gain that experience."

Young's bronze ensured Britain finished the event fourth in the medal table after winning a gold and silver on Saturday.

She also won bronze at the Laser Radial World Championships in Sakaiminato City in July before finishing fourth at the Olympic test event in Enoshima, which is the Tokyo 2020 sailing venue.

"There have been lots of highlights from my time in Japan - now I am looking forward to see where I can go from here," Young added.