World Cup Series: James Peters and Fynn Sterritt retain Enoshima 49er title

Britons James Peters and Fynn Sterritt have won two medals in the Hempel World Cup Series in Enoshima, Japan.

After starting the day in fifth, they came second in the medal race to defend their 49er title.

Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface also earned a silver in the Nacra 17 class at the home of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic sailing regatta.

"This is probably one of the best moments of my sailing career so far," said 30-year-old Sterritt.

"Going into the medal race it didn't look like we were going to do it, but the stars aligned."

Saxton and Boniface claimed their second medal in 10 days, following a bronze in the Olympic test event on the same waters.

They led going into the medal race but a fifth-place finish allowed French pair Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet to take gold.

"It's been a long month here in Japan but we are happy to come out with a second medal," said Boniface.

Ali Young and Hannah Snellgrove are competing in the Laser Radial class on Sunday, and Nick Thompson in the Laser, with Young the only one in contention for a medal.