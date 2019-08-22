Tokyo 2020: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre win silver at Olympic test event

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won the Women's 470 world title in Japan earlier this month

Olympic champion Hannah Mills and team-mate Eilidh McIntyre have won silver for Great Britain at the Olympic test event in Japan.

The world champions were second in the Women's 470 class overnight and came fifth in the medal race on Thursday.

That clinched Britain's fifth medal after the team won four on the first day of medal racing in Enoshima.

There are also medal races in the Men's 470, Men's Finn, Laser and Laser Radial classes on Thursday.

More to follow.