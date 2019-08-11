SailGP Cowes: Australia win all three races to top table again

The United States team capsized during race one on Sunday

The Australia team won all three races in Cowes on Sunday to return to the top of the SailGP table.

Racing was abandoned on Saturday due to strong winds before Australia made it a clean sweep to go back above Japan.

Australia are four points clear before the final event of the series, which carries a prize of $1m (£830,770).

The Great Britain team dropped to fourth place after damage suffered during race one left them unable to compete in races two and three.

Australia top the table with 169 points, ahead of Japan (165) and the United States (123). Great Britain have 120 while China and France are level on 93.

The inaugural five-race series concludes in Marseille on 20-22 September, when there will be eight races before a winner-takes-all final between the season's top two teams to win the $1m.