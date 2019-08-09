Mills and McIntyre win 470 World Championship in Japan

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre qualified for Tokyo 2020 with a bronze medal at the 2018 World Sailing Championships

Hannah Mills has won World Championship gold on the course that will host the 2020 Olympic Regatta.

The Rio Olympic Gold winner and 470 partner Eilidh McIntyre finished 7th in the medal race one place ahead of Japanese rivals to finish first overall.

It's a second World title for London 2012 silver medallist Mills.

If she wins Gold in Tokyo next year she will become the most successful female sailor in Olympic history.

Mills and McIntyre had already qualified for Tokyo 2020.