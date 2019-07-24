Tokyo 2020: Ireland qualify for Olympics in women's single-handed event

Keller finished 46th at the Laser Radial World Championship

Ireland have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic sailing regatta in the women's single-handed event.

The place was secured by Lough Derg Yacht Club's Aisling Keller, who finished 46th overall at the Laser Radial World Championship.

The County Tipperary sailor took the seventh of the 10 nation places that were decided at the championship.

Aoife Hopkins placed 48th to join Keller inside the qualification criteria at the event in Japan.

"It's been a really long road to this moment. We've been working for a year towards this event particularly and even longer towards Olympic qualification," said Hopkins.

"It's really nice to come away with the outcome we wanted."

The world championship was won by Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom who led overall going into to the final day of gold fleet racing on Wednesday.

"Qualification was something that had to happen so that ended up being the focus here at the end of the regatta," said Rory Fitzpatrick, Irish Sailing's Head Coach.

"Next we go to the Olympic venue at Enoshima and now that we know we're going to be there (at the Games), we've got to make the most of it."

The sailing venue for next year's Olympic regatta will host national representatives in all events next month for a scheduled test series for competitors and organisers alike.