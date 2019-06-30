Kiel Week Regatta: Jack Cookson wins gold as GB take three medals in Germany

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt won bronze in the 49er class

Britain's Jack Cookson secured his first international regatta title with victory in the Laser class at Kiel Week in Germany.

The 22-year-old finished ahead of Wilhelm Kark of Sweden and compatriot Dan Whiteley, who took bronze.

British duo James Peters and Fynn Sterritt also won bronze, in the 49er class.

"I'm feeling pretty chuffed, I sailed a consistent series especially on the final day," Cookson said.

"It feels great winning overall - it means a lot as the last two years I have suffered food poisoning and catastrophic boat breakages which meant I couldn't finish the events.

"I've never liked sailing in Kiel but clearly finally it's all come together."

Cookson had started poorly in the first race of the week but fought back to record three podium finishes in the 10-race series, heading into the final race with a 10-point lead over closest rival Kark and finished safely in fourth to secure the overall win.

Meanwhile, Peters and Sterritt leaped 10 places in the final two days of competition and won the final medal race to claim bronze, backing up their silver medal at the 49er European Championships in Weymouth and Portland in May.