World Cup Series: GB win double silver in Marseille

Former youth windsurfing world champion Saskia Sills has won her first ever senior medal

Great Britain's windsurfer Saskia Sills and multihull duo John Gimson and Anna Burnet won silver in their respective events at the Sailing World Cup Series in France.

Sills, 22, competing in the RS:X windsurfing class, came second in her first senior medal event.

Nacra 17 mixed class team of Gimson, 35, and Burnet, 26, followed up their European silver in May with the same result in Marseille.

"It hasn't quite sunk in," Sills said.

"I'm so happy. This whole year I've been looking up at the results sheets at all the girls at the top, wishing I could be as good as them just for one race. To get a silver medal when they're all in the fleet feels amazing. "

Sills' compatriots Bryony Shaw and Emma Wilson, who she trains with, finished seventh and ninth respectively.

And the former youth world champion's medal comes exactly two years after she underwent surgery for a persistent and painful arm injury.

Cornwall-born Sills said: "Two years ago I decided I wasn't going to sail with an injury any longer. Bryony and Emma are such incredible athletes and now it's like I've earned my place alongside them."

"When all three of us finish in the top 10 we know we're in a good place."

Olympic champion Hannah Mills and team-mate Eilidh McIntyre go for a medal in the women's 470 class on Sunday.