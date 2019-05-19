Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface lead GB medal haul in Dorset

Great Britain's sailors won gold and silver medals on the Dorset coast

Britain's elite sailors won the European gold and silver medals in both the 49er and Nacra 17 classes on the home waters of Weymouth and Portland.

Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface were crowned Nacra 17 European champions, while Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell picked up the title in the 49er class.

Silvers went to Nacra 17 pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet and 49er crew James Peters and Fynn Sterritt.

On Saturday, Briton Giles Scott won the European Finn class title in Athens.

Saxton and Boniface sealed victory with a thrilling win in the double-points finale.

"We went into that final race wanting to come back as European champions and we did it," Saxton, the 2017 Nacra 17 world champion, said.

Fletcher and Bithell's title was confirmed when the wind disappeared before the 49er medal race could be held.

The duo finished second overall behind reigning Olympic champions Pete Burling and Blair Tuke, but the Kiwi team's result does not count in the European standings.