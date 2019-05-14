European Championships: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre win silver

Mills and McIntyre won the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta in Palma in April

British pair Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won women's silver at the 470 class European Championships in Italy.

Mills and McIntyre started Tuesday's double-points race in pole position but lost their slim lead over French pair Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz.

A fifth-placed finish in the final medal race secured second place overall for the British pair.

Dutch duo Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout finished fourth to climb into the bronze medal position overall.

Only six races were held during the week-long competition due to poor weather conditions and the medal race had to be restarted due to lack of wind.

"It was a tough race for us," said reigning women's 470 Olympic champion Mills.

"It didn't feel like we executed what we wanted to do. It was a bit frustrating and I made some mistakes. It's been a long, hard week with a lot of waiting around, but we still came away with silver and we're really happy with that."

McIntyre added: "We're pretty gutted to not win overall. We made a few little mistakes which we were punished hard and the French executed a really good race. We both really wanted to be Europeans champions but it just wasn't our time."

In the men's event, 2012 Olympic silver medallist Luke Patience and crew Chris Grube finished 14th, while Martin Wrigley and James Taylor came 23rd.