Britain's Emma Wilson wins European windsurfing bronze

Britain's Emma Wilson won a bronze medal at the windsurfing RS:X European Championships in Mallorca, Spain.

Wilson, 20, was in fourth place on the penultimate day of racing in Palma Bay but clinched third place on Saturday as France's Charline Picon fell back.

World Champion Lilian de Geus of the Netherlands won gold and China's Yunxiu Lu came second.

Wilson's finish also saw her claim the Under-21 title.

"Super happy, a great week racing against the best girls in Europe/World," Wilson posted on social media.

Britain's Tom Squires finished 12th in the men's competition.