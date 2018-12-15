Susie Goodall: British sailor would attempt Golden Globe Race again 'in a heartbeat'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: British sailor Goodall returns to shore after rescue

Sailor Susie Goodall says she would attempt the Golden Globe Race again "in a heartbeat", despite having to be rescued after her boat capsized.

The 29-year-old Briton lost her mast when her boat pitchpoled during the non-stop solo round-the-world race.

She made it back to dry land nine days after becoming stranded 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn, having been rescued by a 40,000-tonne Chinese cargo ship.

"Some people just live for adventure - it's human nature," said Goodall.

"And for me, the sea is where my adventure lies.

"Having grown up admiring Tracy Edwards and Ellen MacArthur, I just knew that one day I needed to try to do this too."

Goodall was brought ashore in Chile by the country's navy.

"If you asked me if I would I do this again, now knowing what it's really like, I would say 'yes' in a heartbeat," she added.

"But as I said to the Chilean Navy captain who brought me ashore from Tian Fu: 'I created so much work for everyone involved in the rescue.' To which he responded: 'Of course you must do it again.'

"Every seafarer understands the risks involved but that's what makes us stronger and able to overcome other challenges in life."