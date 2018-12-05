Golden Globe Race: Susie Goodall stranded for two days after losing mast

Susie Goodall is the only female contestant in the 2018 Golden Globe Race

English yachtswoman Susie Goodall will have to wait two days to be rescued having pulled out of the Golden Globe Race after losing her mast.

Goodall - the youngest competitor in the non-stop solo round-the-world race - was about 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn in the southern Pacific Ocean.

The Cornish sailor, 29, was in fourth place but sustained damage during a ferocious storm with 60-knot winds.

She tweeted she was "totally and utterly gutted".

Goodall's distress signal was first picked up by Falmouth Coastguards.

They alerted race control and the Chilean Maritime Search and Rescue authorities, who are responsible for that sector of the Pacific.

Race controllers have contacted her and said she was safe and secure on board, but she could not make up another set of rigging.

She told them she was injured when the boat rolled over end-to-end, knocking her out and giving her a "nasty head bang".

The nearest vessel has been alerted but is about two days away.