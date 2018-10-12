Youth Olympic Games 2018: Finn Hawkins wins windsurfing bronze

Hawkins finished third behind Greece's Alexandros Kalpogiannakis and Italian Nicolo Renna

Finn Hawkins claimed Team GB's first individual medal of the 2018 Youth Olympics with windsurfing bronze in Buenos Aires.

After a fourth and two third-place finishes on the penultimate day, the 15-year-old knew a top-12 finish would realistically be enough for a medal.

Despite a difficult start, Hawkins fought back to finish third to secure his place on the podium.

"This means so much to me," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm sure there'll be many more medals to come [for Team GB], but it's great to be the first [individual] medallist."

The event was won by Alexandros Kalpogiannakis of Greece, with Italian Nicolo Renna second.

GB's world youth champion Islay Watson finished 11th in her event.

Britain's other medals at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina have all come in mixed team events.

Jack Whitaker claimed show jumping silver on Tuesday before Jess Clarke took trampoline silver and gymnast Adam Tobin secured bronze on Wednesday.