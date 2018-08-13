BBC Sport - Hannah Stodel: Para-sailor steps up Vendee Globe preparations
Stodel steps up Vendee Globe preparations
- From the section Sailing
Four-time Paralympian Hannah Stodel speaks to BBC Look East as she steps up her preparations for the 2020 Vendee Globe race.
The 32-year-old is competing in the Round Britain and Ireland Race and eventually hopes to become the first disabled sailor to sail single-handedly around the world.
Stodel is accompanied by her crew of Quentin Bes-Green and Tim Atkins.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired