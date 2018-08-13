BBC Sport - Hannah Stodel: Para-sailor steps up Vendee Globe preparations

Stodel steps up Vendee Globe preparations

Four-time Paralympian Hannah Stodel speaks to BBC Look East as she steps up her preparations for the 2020 Vendee Globe race.

The 32-year-old is competing in the Round Britain and Ireland Race and eventually hopes to become the first disabled sailor to sail single-handedly around the world.

Stodel is accompanied by her crew of Quentin Bes-Green and Tim Atkins.

