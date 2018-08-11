Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth win bronze at World Sailing Championships

Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth also won bronze at the European Championships

Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth have won bronze at the World Sailing Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

The British pair came third in the 49er FX sailing class after finishing sixth in the final round of 12.

Dutch duo Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz took the gold, while Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht of Austria secured silver.

It comes a month after Weguelin and Ainsworth also scooped bronze at the European Championships in Poland.

The other two British teams in the 49er FX class in Denmark - Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey, and Megan Brickwood and Eleanor Aldridge - finished 10th and 50th respectively.