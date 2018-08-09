Sailing World Championships: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntrye win bronze for Great Britain
|Sailing World Championships
|Dates: 30 July - 12 August Venue: Aarhus, Denmark
|Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and BBC Sport website and app from 13:00 BST
Great Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won bronze in the women's 470 at the Sailing World Championships.
Mills and McIntyre finished fourth in the medal race which was enough to take third overall in Aarhus, Denmark.
The British pair had dropped out of the top three places in the medal race before a late surge.
Japan's Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka won gold and Spain's Patricia Cantero Reinaand Silvia Mas Depares claimed silver.