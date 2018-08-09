Sailing World Championships: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntrye win bronze for Great Britain

Hannah Mills won gold in the 470 at the Rio Olympics alongside Saskia Clark

Sailing World Championships Dates: 30 July - 12 August Venue: Aarhus, Denmark Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and BBC Sport website and app from 13:00 BST

Great Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won bronze in the women's 470 at the Sailing World Championships.

Mills and McIntyre finished fourth in the medal race which was enough to take third overall in Aarhus, Denmark.

The British pair had dropped out of the top three places in the medal race before a late surge.

Japan's Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka won gold and Spain's Patricia Cantero Reinaand Silvia Mas Depares claimed silver.