Royal Yachting Association director of racing Ian Walker believes the sport must embrace new challenges and grasp opportunities to ensure British sailing remains a major force.
Double Olympic silver medallist Walker, 48, wants to ensure Great Britain's success on the global stage continues.
The former America's Cup sailor and Volvo Ocean Race-winning skipper believes ensuring the sport remains accessible is key to its longevity.
"We were the top sailing nation in Rio 2016 with two golds, but we only won three medals," he told BBC South Today.
"We're used to five or six medals in this golden period, so we've got to look to arrest the decline."
