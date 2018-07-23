Sailing World Championships: Hannah Mills among 66-strong British squad

Hannah Mills (left) was awarded an MBE after winning Olympic gold at Rio 2016 with Saskia Clark

Olympic gold medallist Hannah Mills will be part of a 66-strong Great Britain squad for the Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Mills, who won the women's 470 title alongside Saskia Clark at Rio 2016, will partner Eilidh McIntyre at the 10-day regatta, which starts on 2 August.

All 10 Olympic classes will race at the event, which offers the first chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Kiteboarding will make its debut ahead of its proposed Paris 2024 inclusion.

Reigning 49er world champions Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell also feature in the British squad, along with Nacra 17 world champion Ben Saxton and new crew-mate Nicola Boniface.

Two-time world champion Nick Thompson will compete in the laser standard class while 18 members of the squad are new to the team.

Rio 2016 gold medallist Giles Scott has opted not to take part in order to focus his training on the first Olympic test event in September.