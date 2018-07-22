Youth Sailing World Championships: Islay Watson secures gold

Islay Watson at the 2018 Youth Sailing World Championships at Corpus Chriti, USA
Islay Watson has guaranteed herself the gold medal after three race wins in the girls' RS:X

Scottish windsurfer Islay Watson won the gold medal in the girls' RS:X class at the 2018 Youth Sailing World Championships in Corpus Christi, USA.

The Aviemore teenager had gone into Saturday's final knowing she could not be caught after winning the previous three races.

Overall, Watson finished in the top three in 12 of the 13 races.

"The conditions suited me and I made the most of it," said Watson, 18, on Friday after confirming the gold medal.

