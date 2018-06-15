Volvo Ocean Race: Three boats tied for lead with one leg to go

Team Brunel won the 10th stage into Gothenburg to tie for the overall lead with MAPFRE and Dongfeng

After eight months and almost 45,000 miles, three boats are tied for the lead in the Volvo Ocean Race with one leg remaining, which organisers have called an "unprecedented scenario in the 45-year history of the race".

MAPFRE, Team Brunel and Dongfeng Race Team will start next Thursday's 700-mile leg from Gothenburg to the Hague tied at the top of the points table.

Brunel won the penultimate leg from Cardiff to Gothenburg, finishing the 1,300-mile race one minute and 55 seconds ahead of MAPFRE.

It completed an incredible comeback for the Dutch team, who were sixth after the halfway stage of the round-the-world race in February.

"We did a fantastic job as a team and of course the result was better than we could have dreamed," said Brunel skipper Bouwe Bekking.

Dongfeng skipper Charles Caudrelier added: "For the fans it's going to be an exciting last leg - and for us as well."