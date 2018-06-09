Sailing World Cup Series final: Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface win bronze

Saxton and Boniface are targeting the World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, in August

Nacra 17 world champion Ben Saxton and new crew-mate Nikki Boniface made it three medals in three events as they won the bronze medal at the World Cup Series final in Marseille.

The British pair moved into the medal positions by coming fourth in the double points-scoring medal race.

But fellow Brits John Gimson and Anna Burnet dropped from second to fifth after coming 10th in the final race.

Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon finished seventh overall.

Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti won gold and compatriots Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari claimed silver.

Britain's Kieran Martin-Holmes won the men's RS:X windsurfing medal race to finish seventh overall, while 19-year-old youth world champion Emma Wilson finished sixth in the women's event.

Current 470 class leaders Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre will attempt to defend their World Cup Series final title on Sunday.