Volvo Ocean Race: Dongfeng takes honours in Cardiff race

Dongfeng is in the lead in the round-the-world race

Chinese team Dongfeng won the first in-port race to be held in Cardiff as the round-the-world Volvo Ocean Race continues.

Team Mapfre came second to maintain their overall lead in the in-port race series.

Cardiff is one of 12 cities the Volvo Ocean Race has visited since setting off from Alicante, Spain in October, 2017.

The race is in Wales for the first time in its 45-year history.

Each city holds an in-port race, which scores separately to the main round-the-world marathon.

Welsh sailor Trystan Seal's Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag team finished sixth - while on Turn the Tide on Plastic, including Bangor's Bleddyn Môn, was last in seventh.

The teams leave Cardiff for Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, 10 June before finally completing the 45,000-nautical mile race in the Netherlands later this month.