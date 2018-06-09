BBC Sport - GB sailor Elliot Willis on his 'fight for survival' and living with cancer

'Cancer doesn’t dictate my life'

GB sailor Elliot Willis - diagnosed with cancer just two months after being selected to represent Great Britain at the Rio Olympics - tells BBC Sport about his "fight for survival" and his view of the future.

'Cancer doesn't dictate my life'

