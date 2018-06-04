Sailing World Cup: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre look to defend title

Mills and McIntyre came second in the penultimate stage of the Sailing World Cup in Hyeres, France

British Sailing Team's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre will look to defend their World Cup Series final title in Marseille, France.

Mills, 30, and McIntyre, 23, claimed a shock win in the 2017 World Cup Series final in the 470 class in Santander, Spain, their first ever event together.

The first stage begins on Tuesday, 5 June and will conclude with medal races on 9 June and 10 June.

"We target every regatta for a win," said Cardiff-born sailor Mills.

"We have had a few second places lately, that's ok, but we now need to start laying down some dominance in the fleet."

The pair won silver medals in the last stage of the World Cup and finished second at the Princess Sofia Trophy in Majorca in April.

Mills and McIntyre, who are part of a 17-strong British contingent competing in Marseille, are hoping a good performance in Marseille will put them in a good position going into the World Championships in August.

Mills, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and silver at London 2012, said the World Championships in Denmark are the pair's "main goal".