BBC Sport - Life in the Volvo Ocean Race: 45,000 miles in eight months
'It's cold, wet and dark and you just want to keep sleeping'
- From the section Sailing
BBC Sport Wales explains why the Volvo Ocean Race could be the world's toughest sporting event.
Since October, seven boats have been racing around the world - battling storm-affected seas and freezing temperatures.
Ahead of their next stop in Cardiff at the end of May, Welsh sailor Bleddyn Môn explains how tough the round-the-world race really is.
Race footage courtesy of Volvo Ocean Race.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired