Sailing World Cup: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre win 470 silver in Hyeres

Eilidh McIntyre and Hannah Mills (right) could not overhaul their French rivals on the final day

Olympic champion Hannah Mills and crew-mate Eilidh McIntyre took silver in the women's 470 dinghy in the third leg of the World Cup Series in Hyeres, France.

France's Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz led going into the final day and held on to win gold on Sunday.

Mills and McIntyre had edged slightly ahead of their rivals but a penalty turn ended their hopes of victory.

Britain's Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface won Nacra 17 silver for the second straight regatta on Saturday.

The pair also finished second at the Princess Sofia Trophy earlier this month, where Boniface was a late replacement for world champion Saxton's injured regular partner Katie Dabson.

The final round of the 2018 World Cup takes place in Marseille on 3-10 June.

Mills won silver at London 2012 and gold at Rio 2016 with former partner Saskia Clark before teaming up with McIntyre, 23, after Clark's retirement from the sport.

The 30-year-old from Cardiff announced last month that she plans to go for gold in Tokyo in a bid to become the "most successful female Olympic sailor of all time".