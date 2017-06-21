America's Cup 2017: Results and standings

From the section

America's Cup Match

United States v New Zealand - best of 13 races

*USA began the best-of-13 series with a one-point advantage after winning the earlier qualifying regatta, which was erased by New Zealand's race-one win.

Saturday, 17 June

USA 0-1 New Zealand - Race 1

New Zealand 1-0 USA - Race 2

Sunday, 18 June

USA 0-1 New Zealand - Race 3

New Zealand 1-0 USA - Race 4

Saturday, 24 June

USA 0-1 New Zealand - Race 5

New Zealand 0-1 USA - Race 6

Sunday, 25 June

New Zealand 1-0 USA - Race 7

Monday, 26 June

USA 0-1 New Zealand - Race 8

New Zealand win the America's Cup 7-1.

America's Cup teams Country Name Helmsman United States Oracle Team USA Jimmy Spithill Sweden Artemis Racing Nathan Outteridge New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand Peter Burling France Groupama Team France Franck Cammas Great Britain Land Rover BAR Ben Ainslie Japan Softbank Team Japan Dean Barker

Results

America's Cup Challenger Play-off semi-finals

The first team to win five races in each semi-final went through to the challenger final.

Monday, 5 June

New Zealand 1-0 Great Britain - Race 1

Sweden 0-1 Japan - Race 1

New Zealand 1-0 Great Britain - Race 2

Sweden 1-0 Japan - Race 2

Tuesday, 6 June

Japan 1-0 Sweden - Race 3

New Zealand 1-0 Great Britain - Race 3

Sweden 0-1 Japan - Race 4

New Zealand 0-1 Great Britain - Race 4

Wednesday, 7 June

Racing postponed due to high winds

Thursday, 8 June

Great Britain 0-1 New Zealand - semi-final 1 R5

Japan 0-1 Sweden - semi-final 2 R5

New Zealand 0-1 Great Britain - semi-final 1 R6

Sweden 1-0 Japan - semi-final 2 R6

New Zealand 0-1 Great Britain - semi-final 1 R7

Sweden 1-0 Japan - semi-final 2 R7

New Zealand beat Great Britain 5-2

Friday, 9 June

Two races from 18:00-20:00

Sweden 1-0 Japan - semi-final 2 R8

Sweden beat Japan 5-3

Recent America's Cup winners 2013: Oracle (US) bt Team NZ 9-8 2010: Oracle (US) bt Alinghi (Swi) 2-0 2007: Alinghi (Swi) bt Team NZ 5-2 2003: Alinghi (Swi) bt Team NZ 5-0 2000: Team NZ bt Luna Rossa (Ita) 5-0

America's Cup Challenger Play-off Final (New Zealand v Sweden)

First to win five races qualifies for the America's Cup

Saturday, 10 June

Sweden 0-1 New Zealand - Race 1

New Zealand 0-1 Sweden - Race 2

Sweden 0-1 New Zealand - Race 3

NZ lead 2-1

Sunday, 11 June

New Zealand 0-1 Sweden - Race 4

Sweden 0-1 New Zealand - Race 5

New Zealand 1-0 Sweden - Race 6

NZ lead 4-2

Monday, 12 June

Sweden 0-1 New Zealand - Race 7

NZ win final 5-2

America's Cup Qualifiers

Standings Team Wins Losses Total points United States 8 2 9 New Zealand 8 2 8 Great Britain 4 6 6 Sweden 5 5 5 Japan 3 7 3 France 2 8 2

*Land Rover BAR (GB) started the round-robin qualifiers with two points and Oracle Team USA with one point after finishing first and second in the 2015-16 World Series

Each team raced the other teams twice in this stage, gaining one point per victory, with the top four progressing

Defending champions USA skip the next stage and advance automatically to the America's Cup matches. They take a bonus point with them after topping the qualifying group

Saturday, 27 May

USA 1-0 France, Sweden 1-0 Japan, France 0-1 New Zealand, Great Britain 1-0 Sweden, New Zealand 0-1 USA, Great Britain 0-1 Japan

Sunday, 28 May

Sweden 0-1 France, United States 1-0 Great Britain, Japan 0-1 New Zealand, USA 0-1 Sweden, New Zealand 1-0 Great Britain, Japan 0-1 United States

Monday, 29 May

Great Britain 0-1 France, Sweden 0-1 New Zealand, France 0-1 Japan

America's Cup Qualifiers - round robin 2

Tuesday, 30 May

New Zealand 1-0 Sweden, France 0-1 USA, Sweden 0-1 Great Britain

Wednesday, 31 May

Racing postponed due to light winds

Thursday, 1 June

Race 4 - Japan 1-0 France, Race 5 - Great Britain 0-1 New Zealand, Race 6 - United States 1-0 Japan, Race 7 - France 0-1 Great Britain

Friday, 2 June

Race 8 - New Zealand 1-0 Japan, Race 9 - Sweden 1-0 United States, Race 10 - New Zealand 1-0 France, Race 11 - Japan 0-1 Sweden

Saturday, 3 June

Race 12 - United States 1-0 New Zealand, Race 13 - Japan 0-1 Great Britain, Race 14 - France 0-1 Sweden, Race 15 - Great Britain 0-1 United States