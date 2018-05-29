Welsh Rugby Union

'There's no fear in the squad' - Maguire's rise from fan to World CupFootball
Smith joins Blues as forwards coach
Former Ospreys back-row forward Tom Smith is named Cardiff Blues' new forwards coach.
Lloyd Williams and Cory Allen return for Wales sevens for the World Series leg in London at the weekend.
Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones says the Test against South Africa in Washington DC is a "shambles" and "devalues international rugby."
Richard Hibbard says he will "never turn his back" on Wales, but his focus now is to play well for Dragons.
Watch on iPlayer as Scarlets beat Glasgow 28-13 to reach the Pro14 final.
Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl says he would trade his hat-trick for a win any day after losing the Pro14 final to Leinster.
No Welshman will be in charge of any of the nation's major rugby teams in 2018-19 after Allen Clarke took over at Ospreys.
Carys Feehan grew up in Hong Kong but is passionate about her Welsh roots.
Ex-rugby union player Ed Jackson climbs Snowdon less than a year after breaking his neck in a freak accident.
Wales saw some progress while also enduring their share of pain during the 2018 Six Nations, writes Gareth Griffiths.
