Rugby World Cup Pool A: France v Italy Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Italy's 96-17 loss to New Zealand is "well and truly gone" as they prepare for a must-win Rugby World Cup game against France, says Paolo Odogwu.

Victory over the hosts in Lyon on Friday should be enough to send ever-presents Italy into the last eight for the first time at the 10th attempt.

After beating Namibia and Uruguay in Pool A, Italy conceded 14 tries in a thumping defeat by the All Blacks.

"It was a freak game and they don't happen often," said the ex-Wasps wing.

Odogwu, who was part of previous England squads without making an appearance before declaring for Italy, added: "I think it's well and truly gone now.

"For us, we had to realise that is not our standard, we know we are better than that.

"We have come in this week, had one meeting about it and now we have reset and are focusing on France."

Italy 'know what to expect' from France

New Zealand will confirm a quarter-final place with a bonus-point win over Uruguay on Thursday.

If that outcome occurs as expected, there is a scenario where Italy do not go through even if they beat France. Two losing bonus points would be enough for France to top Pool A ahead of New Zealand, providing Italy do not get a bonus point of their own for scoring four tries.

Odogwu said: "It is knockout rugby for us now.

"I think we have to go into every game believing we can win and we don't play against them [New Zealand] as much, but with France we play them every year in the Six Nations.

"We are a bit more familiar with their style so I think it's easier for us to prepare for that kind of game. We know what to expect, we know what they are going to come with and we know how we are going to try to counteract that."

Although a last-eight place is the primary objective, securing third place in Pool A would confirm a place at the 2027 World Cup in Australia and Odogwu is positive about Italy's future prospects.

The 26-year-old added: "If you look at our team right now, the core heart of the squad are so young, they are still going to be around in four years' time.

"You look at the under-20s and all of those players doing so well and you have them coming through.

"So when we start to put all of that together and the younger players get to 20, 30, 40 caps, everyone is going to get better and better and we will have that solid team."