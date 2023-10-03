Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds' final game was on 23 September when they hosted a Premiership side in a competitive game for the first time - as they lost to Exeter in the Premiership Rugby Cup

Jersey Reds' Premiership Rugby Cup game against Ealing Trailfinders on Friday has been cancelled after the Channel Islands club ceased trading last week.

The Championship sides were due to meet in the fifth round of games in the competition this week.

Yet the Reds closed down on Thursday after an investor pulled out.

Up to 70 players, coaches and support staff have been affected, although a private sponsor has since come in to cover the club's September wages.

Jersey - who won the Championship title last season - had played three games in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season but saw their tie at Cornish Pirates called off last week because of their financial issues.

Premiership Rugby say it will meet to determine the allocation of points and standings from the game.